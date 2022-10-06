Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recently visited Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County and announced the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show: “Rooted in Progress.” The event will run from Saturday, Jan. 7, through Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

“Each year, a theme is chosen for the Pennsylvania Farm Show to celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture. This year’s theme honors our roots and vision for the future,” said Redding. “We were ‘Harvesting More’ in 2022 following a virtual year in 2021 during the pandemic – and now, we’re celebrating accomplishments in agriculture, while recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire. In 2023, we will be ‘Rooted in Progress.’ We hope you’ll join us in January to learn even more about the theme first-hand at the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.”

