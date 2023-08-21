Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials remind motorists of the School Bus Stopping Law and their responsibilities while driving vehicles.
Each day during the school year, 1.5 million children are transported to school on Pennsylvania roads, traveling approximately 400 million miles on school buses each year.
“We want all of our children to have a safe trip to and from school. As the new school year begins, it is a good time for motorists to familiarize themselves with Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law,” said PennDOT District Executive Bill Kovach. “Our children’s safety is in your hands. Please slow down, pay attention and follow the law, especially in school zones and around school buses.”
Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law:
- When you meet or overtake a stopped school bus with red signal lights flashing and stop arm extended, you must stop.
- When you approach an intersection where a school bus is stopped with red signal lights flashing and stop arm extended, you must stop.
- You must stop at least 10 feet away from the school bus.
- You must wait until the red lights have stopped flashing and the stop arm has been withdrawn before moving.
- Do not move until all the children have reached a place of safety.
To further promote safety, school vehicles may be equipped with a yellow flashing or revolving light.
If you are convicted of violating Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law, you will receive all the following penalties:
- 60-day driver’s license suspension;
- Five points on your driving record, and
- $250 fine (If a school bus is equipped with a side stop arm enforcement system and you pass a school bus with its red lights flashing, you could receive a $300 fine in the mail.)
Annually, more than 700 drivers are convicted for passing a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing.
PennDOT’s media center offers social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as school bus safety for organizations, community groups or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
