Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman joined Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture, and other local officials and organizations to remind rural Pennsylvanians and those in the agriculture and food industry to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census by April 1.
“It’s critical for all Pennsylvanians to be counted, no matter where you live, what you do for a living, or what language you speak,” said Fetterman. “Rural Pennsylvanians, you matter to me and to the census.”
The Census captures increases, decreases and changes in community demographics, and is used to decide how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives. It also determines the amount of federal funding Pennsylvania can receive for important programs and services, including Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the National School Lunch Program, Title I Grants to Local Educational Agencies, Special Education grants, Head Start, highway planning and construction, very low to moderate income housing loans, rural rental assistance payments and unemployment insurance administration.
