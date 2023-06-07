State Rep. Mark Rozzi

Cast members of Peacock’s documentary “Sins of the Amish” joined state Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-126) in calling on the state Senate to vote on House Bill 1 and House Bill 2 during a statute of limitations reform rally. The event was sponsored by the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape and CHILD USA.

HARRISBURG – State Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-126) stood on Harrisburg’s Capitol steps Monday, June 5, alongside Caleb Kauffman, Lancaster County victim and advocate; state Rep. Maureen Madden (D-115); state Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes (D-24); cast members of Peacock’s “Sins of the Amish,” and several other victims and advocates who together called for justice for childhood sexual abuse survivors.

The rally focused particularly on secular communities, like the Amish, where the prominent role of religious rules, societal shunning and limited access to technology discourage victims from coming forward.

