PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 271 (Menoher Highway) between Old Route 271 in Ligonier Township and Turkey Inn Road in Fairfield Township. Work will begin Monday, April 17, and will continue until late May, weather and operational dependent.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to replace elliptical metal pipe with concrete pipe.
