HARRISBURG – Ahead of the Nov. 1 start, Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday reminded Pennsylvanians of the upcoming open enrollment period offered through Pennie, the commonwealth’s online one-stop shop connecting people with financial assistance to reduce the cost of health coverage and care. Pennie’s goal is to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to access coverage through education, assistance and improved customer service.

“Pennie is making health care more affordable than ever here in Pennsylvania and I urge anyone who is seeking affordable health care coverage to visit pennie.com today to start weighing their options, and to hopefully take advantage of the quality health care and services available,” Wolf said. “Having quality health insurance is a fundamental right all Pennsylvanians deserve. My administration has made exploring these benefits more readily accessible, right from your own home – you can calculate potential savings, check out coverage options, and enroll in the best plan for you, your family and your budget.”

