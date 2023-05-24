WASHINGTON – Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) announced the 2023 Congressional Art Competition winners for Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District.
The competition is an annual nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Over 650,000 high school students have participated in the Congressional Art Competition since 1982.
Nicholas Williams, a senior at Yough Senior High School in Westmoreland County, was awarded first place for his pencil drawing titled “Weight.” His artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside artwork from every congressional district across the country.
The second-place winners are Michelle Bowers, a senior at Yough Senior High School, for her acrylic painting titled “Flower of Tranquility,” and Savannah Wilhelm, also a senior at Yough Senior High School, for her pencil drawing titled “Verde.” The third-place winner is Skylar Foster, a senior at Yough Senior High School, for her pencil and charcoal drawing titled “On Time?”
