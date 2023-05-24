WASHINGTON – Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) announced the 2023 Congressional Art Competition winners for Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District.

The competition is an annual nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Over 650,000 high school students have participated in the Congressional Art Competition since 1982.

