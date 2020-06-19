HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed amended green-phase orders for the eight counties that moved to green at 12:01 a.m. today, June 19. The counties include Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike and Schuylkill.
With these orders, there will be 54 counties in green and 13 counties in yellow.
Wolf’s Process to Reopen Pennsylvania includes details of each phase of reopening.
Yellow Phase:
As regions or counties move into the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms and other indoor recreation centers, hair and nail salons, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place.
The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible.
Work and Congregate Setting Restrictions:
- Telework must continue where feasible;
- Businesses with in-person operations must follow business and building safety orders;
- Child care may open complying with guidance;
- Congregate care and prison restrictions in place;
- Schools may provide in-person instruction only in accordance with Department of Education guidance.
Social Restrictions:
- Stay at home order lifted for aggressive mitigation;
- Large gatherings of more than 25 prohibited;
- Masks are required when entering a business;
- In-person retail allowable, curbside and delivery preferable;
- Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities and personal care services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) remain closed;
- Restaurants and bars may open outdoor dining, in addition to carry-out and delivery.
Green Phase:
After a county transitions to the yellow phase, it is closely monitored for increased risk, such as significant outbreaks. If overall risk remains mitigated for 14 days, the state government transitions the county to the green phase.
The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.
While this phase facilitates a return to a “new normal,” it is equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.
Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions:
- Continued telework strongly encouraged;
- Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements;
- All businesses operating at 50% occupancy in the yellow phase may increase to 75% occupancy;
- Child care may open complying with guidance;
- Congregate care restrictions in place;
- Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities;
- Schools subject to CDC and commonwealth guidance.
Social Restrictions:
- Large gatherings of more than 250 prohibited;
- Masks are required when entering a business;
- Restaurants and bars open at 50% occupancy;
- Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only;
- Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities, and personal care services (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged;
- All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) open at 50% occupancy;
- Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.