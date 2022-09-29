HARRISBURG — The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined the Pennsylvania Association of County Drug and Alcohol Administrators (PACDAA), members of Pennsylvania’s recovery community, state lawmakers, and advocates last week for a rally to spread a message of hope that people can and do recover from the disease of addiction.

This Eighth Annual Recovery Advocacy Day aims to raise awareness of substance use disorders, celebrate individuals in recovery, and acknowledge the work of prevention, treatment and recovery support services in honor of National Recovery Month.

