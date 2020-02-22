The results of a recent statewide study on litter, conducted by the Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, found that there are currently an estimated 502 million pieces of litter on Pennsylvania roadways, most of it cigarette butts and plastic items. Among other things, this litter pollutes the environment affecting quality of life.
Because trash attracts trash, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful offers multiple community improvement programs throughout the year providing residents with the opportunity to improve our communities.
One such opportunity this spring is Pick Up Pennsylvania, an initiative supporting the Great American Cleanup. This annual event begins on March 1 and ends on May 31.
During this period, registered events can get free trash bags, gloves and safety vests donated by the Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation and Keep America Beautiful, as supplies last.
Events can include litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, community greening and beautification, special collections and education events and must be registered at gacofpa.org to receive free cleanup supplies.
As part of this event, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring free or reduced cost trash disposal for registered program participants at participating landfills from April 1 through April 30, with prior approval.
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is also encouraging state leaders to ‘lead the way’ with their newest initiative, Leaders for a Beautiful Pennsylvania. The initiative asks legislators and public officials to support community volunteers and improvement events in their service areas. To learn more visit keeppabeautiful.org and Choose Keep It.
“We can’t hide from the results of the Pennsylvania Litter Research Study. There is an urgent need for sytems to properly manage our municipal waste, but we also need to change behaviors to stop litter from happening in the first place.We are so grateful to our volunteers, local officials and sponsors who are willing to give up a day, get dirty and pick up other peoples trash,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Your help is needed more than ever. We all need to take responsibility for clean and beautiful neighborhoods. Pick Up Pennsylvania provides tools and resources at no cost to our residents. If everyone picked up one bag of litter this spring, the results would be pretty powerful.”
To host an event or join a cleanup event near you visit gacofpa.org. Questions can be answered by Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania Program Coordinator, at 877-772-3673 ext. 113 or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.
The group is also offering cash prizes for the top three community improvement videos. To participate in the video contest, send Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful a 60-second video showing how you keep Pennsylvania beautiful. For details go to gacofpa.org and choose Video Contest.
Current 2020 Pick Up Pennsylvania supporters include: Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania funded by the NiSource Charitable Foundation, Coca-Cola, Giant-Martins Food Stores, Mahantango, Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association, Sheetz, Wawa, Wegmans, Giant Eagle, Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority, Republic Services and Vistra-Luminent.
If you are interested in becoming a supporter of the 2020 Pick Up Pennsylvania initiative contact Barb Christner at 724-836-4121 or bchristner@keeppabeautiful.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.