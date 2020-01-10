It’s coming and there will be no exceptions for required identification for boarding a commercial aircraft — a valid passport or Real ID driver’s license.
The Real ID driver’s license has a star in the upper right-hand corner of the license. If you have the new formatted driver’s license and it does not have the star you cannot use it for your identification to board a domestic commercial flight after October 2020. International flights will always require a passport.
There is an additional cost of $30 to get yours. The good news is, this is a one-time only fee and PennDOT adds an additional four years to your renewal date.
Why do you need a Real ID?
It’s a dated story that goes back to 2005 when the federal legislature passed the Real ID Act in response to 9/11 and increasing security around driver’s licenses. This was an unfunded mandate to the states to comply. The final deadline to comply is fast approaching, Oct. 1, 2020.
PennDOT has worked hard to update their operations and open new facilities to accommodate this federal mandate.
Now it’s up to you. You never know when a funeral, wedding or special event may require you to fly. The documents you need to get a Real ID may take you weeks to get together.
Call PennDOT’s Customer Service line to ask questions and find out where you can go and what you will need to bring with you at 717-412-5300.
How to prepare for Real ID
The best thing you can do to prepare for Real ID is to get your documents together.
Federal regulations require that PennDOT must verify original versions or certified copies of the following documents for a customer before issuing a Real ID:
• Proof of identity: Original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the state office of vital records with a raised/embossed seal — issued by an authorized government agency — or valid, unexpired U.S. Passport or passport card.
• Proof of Social Security number: Social Security card.
• Two proofs of current, physical Pennsylvania address (if applicable): Examples include current, unexpired Pennsylvania license or ID, Pennsylvania vehicle registration, auto insurance card or utility bill with the same name and address.
• Proof of all legal name changes: Certified marriage certificate, court order, or divorce decree issued by your county’s family court.
If you are a lawfully present non-U.S. citizen, acceptable documents include:
• Unexpired Employment Authorization Card (EAD) issued by DHS, Form I-766 or Form 1-688B.
• Valid, unexpired I-551 Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) issued by DHS or INS.
• Unexpired foreign passport with an unexpired U.S. visa affixed, and an I-94 indicating temporary evidence of permanent residence.
• Some non-U.S. citizens may be required to present additional documentation.
Additional information for non-U.S. citizens can be found on PennDOT’s Real ID Information for non-U.S. Citizens page.
Learn more about Real ID documentation requirements and download a printable document checklist on PennDOT’s Real ID Document Check page.
