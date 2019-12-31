PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Along with hitting the gym more often and starting a diet, quitting smoking tops many New Year’s resolution lists.
There are close to 1.7 million smokers in Pennsylvania and nearly 57% tried to quit last year. New ads from e-cigarettes companies would have those smokers falsely believe that switching to vaping is quitting smoking.
The American Lung Association is reminding Pennsylvanians that the Food and Drug Administration has not found any e-cigarette to be safe and effective in helping smokers quit.
This year, the Lung Association is encouraging smokers to “Quit, Don’t Switch” with the proven-effective Freedom From Smoking® Plus program at Lung.org/quit-dont-switch.
Misinformation about e-cigarettes is rampant and their use, especially among youth has become what the U.S. Surgeon General has declared an “epidemic.”
E-cigarettes are tobacco products, and the Lung Association has been a leader in helping people avoid and quit using tobacco for decades.
Here are some straight facts about e-cigarettes:
• E-cigarettes are tobacco products. No tobacco product is safe, and that includes e-cigarettes. Recent hospitalizations and deaths related to vaping underscore the fact that vaping is in fact harmful.
• Switching to e-cigarettes does not mean quitting. Quitting means ending your addiction to nicotine, which can be very difficult.
• Research shows that e-cigarettes contain dangerous metals and toxic chemicals that can cause irreversible lung disease.
Get the facts at Lung.org/ecigs
“One of the biggest problems with e-cigarettes is that many times people become dual users, meaning they smoke cigarettes when they can and use vaping devices at other times,” says Albert A. Rizzo, M.D., American Lung Association Chief Medical Officer. “Using e-cigarettes is not safe: a new study released in December found adults who currently or ever used e-cigarettes are 30 percent more likely to develop chronic lung disease, including asthma, bronchitis and emphysema,” said Dr. Rizzo.
For years, the American Lung Association has been urging the FDA to crack down on these unproven quit smoking claims made by the e-cigarette industry These ongoing claims have made it more confusing for smokers to know what to do when they’re ready to quit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.