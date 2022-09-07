HARRISBURG – The Departments of Agriculture and Human Services were joined last week by minority chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, Sen. Judy Schwank, and charitable food organizations at the Capitol Hunger Garden to raise awareness of programs addressing food insecurity in Pennsylvania during Hunger Action Month.

“As we kick off Hunger Action Month, we are reminded of the role each of us – government agencies, policymakers, charitable food organizations, farmers, volunteers – can play to bring food to the table for our neighbors,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We cannot have a charitable food system without a food system that is charitable. I can’t thank our farmers and producers, Gov. Tom Wolf and our partners in the General Assembly, enough for their dedication to a mission we can all support: eliminating hunger in Pennsylvania.”

