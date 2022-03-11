The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) on Thursday highlighted the importance of water, including its safety, efficiency and conservation efforts in conjunction with National “Fix a Leak Week,” which will be observed March 14-20.
The annual “Fix a Leak” campaign challenges households across the country to check their fixtures for leaks and consider the environmental and economic impact of wasted water.
“It is important to increase awareness and understanding about the issues surrounding the use of water,” said Ralph Yanora, PUC commissioner and member of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) Committee on Water, during a March 10 public meeting. “Easy-to-fix household leaks nationwide waste nearly 1 trillion gallons of water per year. That is equivalent to the amount of water used in over 11 million homes annually.”
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an estimated 10% of all homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day, and the average household leaks can waste more than 10,000 gallons of water every year.
As part of “Fix a Leak Week,” Pennsylvanians are encouraged to identify and fix leaks around their homes. The PUC and EPA offer the following tips:
• Review your water usage during a colder month, such as January or February. If a family of four exceeds 12,000 gallons per month, there are serious leaks.
• Check your water meter before and after a two-hour period when no water is being used. If the meter changes at all, you probably have a leak.
• Identify toilet leaks by placing a drop of food coloring in the toilet tank. If any color shows up in the bowl after 10 minutes, you have a leak. (Be sure to flush immediately after the experiment to avoid staining the tank.)
• Examine faucet gaskets and pipe fittings for any water on the outside of the pipe to check for surface leaks.
More tips for finding leaks and saving water are available on the EPA’s WaterSense website at www.epa.gov/watersense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.