The number of Pennsylvania residents who are without heat this winter is fewer than last year, according to figures from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).
The number is 117 less, or about 1% lower, than last winter’s total of 18,350 households, according to the PUC. The survey showed 10,783 residences without electricity and 4,246 residences with natural gas were vacant.
The PUC conducts the survey each year to determine what heating-related services are needed. Pennsylvania residents have access to programs managed by the PUC, including hardship funds and customer assistance programs and federal programs administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
