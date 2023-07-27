HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) Executive Director Brandon Carson on Wednesday announced that public input will be gathered from community members including residents, businesses and organizations on the draft five-year action plan to expand internet access across the commonwealth using $1.16 billion in funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) plan.

The new online survey was available beginning July 26, and will end Aug. 8.

