HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) Executive Director Brandon Carson on Wednesday announced that public input will be gathered from community members including residents, businesses and organizations on the draft five-year action plan to expand internet access across the commonwealth using $1.16 billion in funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) plan.
The new online survey was available beginning July 26, and will end Aug. 8.
Feedback submitted by community members will help focus and finalize the development of Pennsylvania’s BEAD plan. Extending and expanding access to broadband across Pennsylvania and making connection more reliable and affordable is a top priority of Gov. Josh Shapiro and his administration.
“The Broadband Development Authority is looking for feedback on the draft plan that will be used to expand access to affordable, high-speed internet across the commonwealth,” said Carson. “Pennsylvania’s broadband initiative is called “Internet for All” for good reason, and input from our residents, businesses, and organizations is crucial to addressing connectivity barriers and needs.”
As part of President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, Shapiro announced the commonwealth will receive $1.16 billion through the BEAD program to expand broadband infrastructure for communities lacking reliable, affordable, high-speed internet access.
The BEAD funding to the commonwealth will be administered by the PBDA – an independent, bipartisan agency created by law in December 2021. The five-year action plan for Pennsylvania’s BEAD allocation will set the vision for the implementation of these funds.
Following federal approval of the plan, Pennsylvania is expected to receive the BEAD funding in 2024 and will then begin awarding sub-grants to approved, eligible applicants.
Visit the PBDA’s website to learn more about its work to close the digital divide in the commonwealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.