HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a series of residential burglaries targeting Asian American restaurant owners. To date, nearly $1 million in cash and personal property have been stolen from the homes of Asian Americans who own Chinese food restaurants throughout the state.

“While many of these crimes occurred in the northeastern part of the state, similar burglaries have been reported across the commonwealth,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “We want business owners to be aware of this trend and take preventive measures.”

