HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) last week announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.
Joshua M. Ravel, assigned to Troop J, York, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift Monday morning, Aug. 15.
Ravel was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and driving on roadways laned for traffic. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 19-3-04.
Ravel enlisted in the PSP in January 2020 and graduated in June 2020 with the 159th Cadet Class. He has been assigned to Troop J, York, since his academy graduation. Due to the charges, he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.
