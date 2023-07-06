HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 668 vehicle crashes resulting in three fatalities and 194 injuries during the five-day Independence Day travel period, which ran from June 30-July 4. Alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.
Troopers made 505 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 23,738 total traffic citations, including to 845 individuals for not wearing seatbelts and 210 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.
For Troop A, which encompasses Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, there were 35 crashes reported under PSP jurisdiction. There were 11 injuries reported in those crashes. There were three crashes that involved alcohol.
Under PSP jurisdiction, 42 DUI arrests were made, and there were 549 speeding citations issued. Troopers issued 54 citations for failure to wear a seatbelt, and issued warnings to 262 travelers who were not wearing seatbelts. Three child seat citations were issued, and 740 other citations were issued for various infractions. Troopers also made 32 criminal arrests during traffic stops during the five-day Independence Day travel period.
During this year’s five-day Independence Day travel period, PSP reports 668 crashes, in which 194 people were injured. There were three fatal crashes, in which three people were killed, and 59 alcohol-related crashes.
By comparison, for the four-day Independence Day travel period last year, PSP reported 649 crashes, in which 170 people were injured. There were four fatal crashes, in which four people were killed, and 52-alcohol related crashes.
During this year’s five-day Independence Day travel period, PSP reports 505 DUI arrests, issuing 7,929 speeding citations, issuing 210 child seat citations, issuing 845 seatbelt citations and issuing 14,754 other citations for various infractions.
By comparison, for the four-day Independence Day travel period last year, PSP reported 515 DUI arrests, issuing 8,769 speeding citations, issuing 297 child seat citations, issuing 986 seatbelt citations and issuing 14,257 other citations for various infractions.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by PSP and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.