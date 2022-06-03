The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Training and Education has announced expanded opportunities in law enforcement education to children between the ages of 15 and 18.
Applications are now being accepted for The Hill Impact Program, which has expanded to two locations in Pennsylvania. The 14-week program will run simultaneously at the PSP Academy in Hershey and the PSP Southwest Training Center in Greensburg.
The program is free of charge and introduces teenagers, who are considering a career in law enforcement, to many different elements of training and education, including physical fitness and paramilitary disciplines. Participants gain an understanding of what it takes to be a state trooper while learning about various elements of police work, such as the Pennsylvania crimes code, vehicle code, and rules of criminal procedure.
The program will begin at both locations in September. Participants meet once a week for two-and-a half hours in the evening and on four Saturdays to be determined for four hours. The deadline to register is June 30, but interested teens should sign up quickly as class sizes are limited.
Teens with a serious interest in attending courses in Hershey should contact Trooper Clint Long at 717-497-4577 or ra-sprecruiter-acad@pa.gov. To sign up for the program in Greensburg, contact Trooper Abby Blazavich at 717-614-7971 or ra-sprecruiter-trp-a@pa.gov.
The Hill Impact Program launched last year at the PSP Academy, commonly known as The Hill, which has served as the training grounds for thousands of PSP troopers since 1960.
