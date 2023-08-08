HARRISBURG – Col. Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday announced the commencement of a pilot program designed to ensure department readiness for implementing body-worn cameras.

“The public rightfully expects their interactions with police be safe, respectful and constitutional, and I believe the use of body-worn cameras demonstrates that the Pennsylvania State Police is committed to providing faithful and honest law enforcement services,” said Paris. “In addition to providing transparency and accountability, body-worn cameras document evidence in criminal cases and present opportunities to enhance training, just like the mobile video recording cameras we began using in patrol cars two decades ago.”

