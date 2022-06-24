HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Thursday celebrated significant accomplishments and outstanding performances by employees.
“These awards are presented to personnel who have displayed acts of courage or an extraordinary devotion to duty,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Their initiative and leadership establish a standard for others and uphold the honor of the department.”
Following are employees honored for their performance on the job in the area:
- Two troopers were presented with the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner’s Letter of Commendation. Trooper Tony J. Anthony, Troop A, Greensburg, entered a burning home to alert the owners, allowing the couple to safely escape with their two children, then reentered the house to retrieve the family’s two dogs. Corporal Craig K. Johnson, Troop B, Pittsburgh, performed CPR to save a citizen’s life. Trooper Anthony enlisted in June 2017, Corporal Johnson in 2005.
Commissioner’s Area Command Significant Achievement Awards were presented to a group of personnel within each area command for an accomplishment that clearly distinguishes them and enhances the prestige of the department:
- The Area II recipients are members of the Troop A, Greensburg Criminal Investigation Unit for their efforts in solving an international fraud investigation. Greensburg CIU apprehended three members of the Panama-based crime ring for defrauding elderly Pennsylvania residents of more than $400,000.
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.