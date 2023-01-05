HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 481 motor vehicle crashes, which had no fatalities and injured 108 people during the New Year’s holiday weekend from Dec. 30, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023.
Of the 481 crashes, 51 involved alcohol.
In Troop A, which covers Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, there were 29 crashes reported in which five people were injured. Six of those crashes involved alcohol.
In Troop A, there were 23 drivers cited for DUI, 519 speeding citations, three child seat citations, 42 seatbelt citations, 197 seatbelt warnings, 671 other driving-related citations and 24 self-initiated criminal arrests.
In the three-day holiday period for 2021-22, there were 471 crashes, including two fatalities, 97 people injured and 41 alcohol-related crashes. There was one fatality in an alcohol-related crash.
To coincide with the department’s zero-tolerance approach toward drivers who are operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, state troopers arrested 356 individuals for DUI during the enforcement period.
Troopers also wrote a total of 12,445 citations for various traffic violations to include speeding, seat belt and child seat infractions.
In the three-day holiday period for 2021-22, there were 278 DUI arrests, 3,632 speeding citations, 68 child seat citations, 310 seatbelt citations and 6,223 other citations.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.
