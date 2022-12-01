HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 970 vehicle crashes resulting in two fatalities and 196 injuries during the Thanksgiving travel period Nov. 23-27. Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes, in which one person died, and 196 people were injured.
Troopers arrested 539 individuals for driving under the influence and issued more than 27,000 traffic citations over the five-day holiday weekend. Troopers issued 9,252 speeding citations, 1,088 citations for failing to wear a seatbelt, and 138 citations for not securing children in safety seats.
In Troop A, which covers Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, there were 43 crashes reported (two alcohol-related) and 10 people injured.
There were 553 citations issued for speeding, 228 seatbelt warnings, 79 citations for failing to wear a seatbelt, and two citations for not securing children in safety seats.
By comparison, the five-day period across the commonwealth in 2021 saw 1,155 crashes, including five fatal crashes, 225 people injured and 91 alcohol-related crashes, in which two people died.
Additionally, there were 533 DUI arrests in the five-day period in 2021, along with 25,743 traffic citations, including 10,126 speeding citations, 849 citations for failing to wear a seatbelt, and 84 citations for not securing children in safety seats.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
