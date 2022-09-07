HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 648 vehicle crashes resulting in six fatalities and 180 injuries during the four-day Labor Day travel period, which ran from Sept. 2-5.
Alcohol was a factor in four of the fatal crashes. Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued nearly 23,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend.
During the 2021 Labor Day driving period, which spanned four days, troopers made 587 DUI arrests. In addition, six people were killed and 209 were injured in the 674 crashes investigated by the PSP.
In Troop A, which covers Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, there were 32 crashes reported this year along with seven injuries. Additionally, there were 45 DUIs, 574 speeding violations, 60 citations for failure to utilize a seatbelt, 147 seatbelt warnings, 778 other citations, and 39 criminal arrests.
