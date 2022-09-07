HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 648 vehicle crashes resulting in six fatalities and 180 injuries during the four-day Labor Day travel period, which ran from Sept. 2-5.

Alcohol was a factor in four of the fatal crashes. Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued nearly 23,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend.

