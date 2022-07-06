HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 649 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 170 injuries during the four-day Independence Day travel period, which ran from July 1-4. Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes (52).
Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued more than 24,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend, including 8,744 speeding citations, 294 child seat citations, 986 seat belt citations, and 14,226 other citations.
During the 2021 Independence Day driving period, which spanned four days, nine people were killed and 195 were injured in the 680 crashes investigated by PSP. There were 58 alcohol-related crashes, four of which were fatalities.
In 2021, troopers made 503 DUI arrests over the Independence Day driving period, in addition to issuing 8,970 speeding citations, 203 child seat citations, 601 seat belt citations, and 12,408 other citations.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by PSP and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
For more PSP statistical information, visit psp.pa.gov.
