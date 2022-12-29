HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 661 motor vehicle crashes statewide in which seven people died and 113 others were injured during the Christmas holiday weekend from Dec. 23-25. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes, including two fatal crashes.

In Troop A, which covers Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, PSP reported investigating 57 crashes in which five people were injured. One of the crashes involved alcohol.

