HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 661 motor vehicle crashes statewide in which seven people died and 113 others were injured during the Christmas holiday weekend from Dec. 23-25. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes, including two fatal crashes.
In Troop A, which covers Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, PSP reported investigating 57 crashes in which five people were injured. One of the crashes involved alcohol.
In addition to one DUI, troopers in Troop A issued seven citations for speeding, eight citations for seatbelt violations and 117 other citations. They issued 35 seatbelt warnings and self-initiated four criminal arrests during the three-day stretch.
By comparison, for the three-day period in 2021, there were 448 crashes, of which four were fatal (six people killed), 90 people injured and 41 alcohol-related crashes (one alcohol-related fatal crash).
For the three-day period in 2022, there were 116 DUI arrests, 451 speeding citations issued, 11 child seat citations issued, 110 seatbelt citations issued and 2,248 other citations issued.
By comparison, for the three-day period in 2021, there were 181 DUI arrests, 1,131 speeding citations issued, 24 child seat citations issued, 124 seatbelt citations issued and 2,728 other citations issued.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
With New Year’s Eve celebrations still ahead this week, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers. Remember to plan ahead for a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.
