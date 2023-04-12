HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Tuesday the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the first quarter of 2023.
The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of first-class cities, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to a law enforcement agency.
According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.
In the first quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP troops, municipal police departments, or the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for further investigation and possible prosecution.
In 2023, there were 327,272 PICS checks conducted, and 4,645 people were denied. There were 2,121 denials referred to law enforcement agencies, including 455 to PSP, 1,525 to municipal police departments, and 141 to ATF. There were 25 individuals arrested for warrants at point of purchase.
By comparison, in 2022, there were 321,666 PICS checks conducted, and 5,486 people were denied. There were 1,975 denials referred to law enforcement agencies, including 493 to PSP, 1,408 to municipal police departments, and 74 to ATF. There were 13 individuals arrested for warrants at point of purchase.
