HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania State Police recently announced the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the second quarter of 2023.
The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of first-class cities and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.
When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated and an investigation referral is sent to a law enforcement agency.
According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.
In the second quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP troops, municipal police departments or the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for further investigation and possible prosecution.
In 2023, there were 268,445 PICS checks conducted, compared to 295,003 in 2022. Of those figures, 3,919 were denied in 2023; 4,973 were denied in 2022.
In 2023, there were 2,017 denials referred to law enforcement agencies, including 464 to PSP, 1,398 to municipal law enforcement and 155 to the ATF.
In 2022, there were 1,592 denials referred to law enforcement agencies, including 399 to PSP, 1,114 to municipal law enforcement and 79 to the ATF.
In 2023, there were 29 individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase; 16 were arrested in 2022.
For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.
