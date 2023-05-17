A state program that incentivizes local governments in Pennsylvania to work together to provide public services would see its funding nearly quadrupled under a proposal from Gov. Josh Shapiro.

In his first budget as governor, the Democrat has pitched a 266% funding boost to the Municipal Assistance Program, which pays up to half the cost of eligible projects in which municipalities collaborate to deliver government services more efficiently.

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania.

