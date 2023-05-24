HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invites proposals for projects designed to boost domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products.
The department plans to award up to $303,000 in matching funds to Pennsylvania nonprofits to reimburse up to 50% of costs for promotional and educational projects intended to increase consumer awareness and sales or expand export markets. The amount available for grants will ultimately depend on the final 2023-24 budget.
“Pennsylvania food, fiber and hardwood products are second to none,” Redding said. “The Shapiro administration is seeking innovative marketers and educators who can help tell Pennsylvania agriculture’s story to consumers at home and around the world. These grants help Pennsylvania businesses connect with consumers, support the more than 593,000 Pennsylvanians whose jobs depend on them, and continue to feed our families and our economy.”
Grants will be awarded to Pennsylvania nonprofit agricultural promotion and marketing organizations for projects ranging from festivals and tourism events, to regional buy-local campaigns and statewide promotions of Pennsylvania products.
Priority consideration will be given to projects that:
- promote PA Preferred hardwoods, dairy products, fruit and vegetables;
- promote agritourism, farmers market nutrition programs and farm markets;
- expand or create export markets;
increase food security and decrease food waste, and
- leverage additional private or federal funds.
Complete guidelines for the Pennsylvania Agricultural Product Promotion, Education and Export Promotion Matching Grant Program are in the May 20 issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Grant applications must be submitted online through the state Department of Community and Economic Development electronic single application. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, July 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.