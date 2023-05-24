HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invites proposals for projects designed to boost domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products.

The department plans to award up to $303,000 in matching funds to Pennsylvania nonprofits to reimburse up to 50% of costs for promotional and educational projects intended to increase consumer awareness and sales or expand export markets. The amount available for grants will ultimately depend on the final 2023-24 budget.

