Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday signed an executive order focused on expanding workforce development

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday signed an executive order focused on expanding workforce development, spurring economic growth and creating jobs in Pennsylvania. Shapiro was joined by Pittsburgh workers and local leaders for this announcement.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

PITTSBURGH – Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday signed an executive order creating the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program (CWTP), a first-in-the-nation job training program that provides workforce development grants to ensure companies, contractors, unions and others who are working to build Pennsylvania’s infrastructure have the skilled workforce they need.

The program allows organizations doing important infrastructure work funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) or the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to receive up to $40,000 for each new worker they train. Under the CWTP, the commonwealth will reserve at least 3% of all funding it receives from the IIJA and IRA to fund workforce development and on-the-job training, meaning that as much as $400 million could be used for workforce training in Pennsylvania over the next five years. This model initiative will be the largest infusion in funding for workforce training in Pennsylvania history and could support as many as 10,000 new jobs.

