HARRISBURG – Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys on Thursday announced the results from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) conducted on the practices and procedures of Highmark Inc., including Highmark Select Resources, Inc.; Highmark Coverage Advantage, Inc.; Highmark Benefits Group, Inc.; HM Health Insurance Co., and Highmark Choice Co.

“Market conduct examinations are one way of ensuring that insurance companies are operating in compliance with state and federal laws, and often these exams result in findings that will improve processes for both consumers and the company,” said Humphreys. “PID takes its role in consumer protection very seriously and will use our statutory authority to continue to enforce compliance on plans over which we have jurisdiction.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.