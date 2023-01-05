HARRISBURG – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) on Wednesday joined C&J Catering employees to discuss substance use disorder (SUD) in the restaurant and hospitality industries, highlighting the importance of SUD education and prevention for employees and employers.

“Just below the construction and mining industries, the restaurant industry has a high rate of substance use disorder among its employees,” said DDAP Special Assistant to the Secretary Steve Ross. “Long, irregular hours and high pressure, physically demanding work can all have an impact on an individual’s behavioral health. We must ensure that employers and employees know about every resource available to them to support individuals living with the disease of addiction. It is also critical to keep providing education to all employers and all Pennsylvanians to address the stigma still faced by those who are struggling with substance use disorder.”

