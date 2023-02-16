MEDIA – The Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest, a program of the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC), is an annual statewide photography contest rewarding amateur photographers who snap unusual or eye-catching images of litter across the commonwealth.
The purpose is not to glorify litter, but to bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment and wildlife. Monetary prizes up to $500 are awarded in two categories — students and adults.
For the past few years, extra judging points have been awarded to those entrants who conduct a cleanup of the photographed area and provide photographic evidence of their work. To assist in these efforts and to encourage additional cleanups, PRC promotes Keep PA Beautiful’s Pick Up PA Program for resources and supplies.
Registered cleanup events are eligible for free work gloves, safety vests and trash bags (courtesy of PennDOT and PADEP) while supplies last. Note: Events can be registered in the summer (June 1-Aug. 31) but are not eligible for free supplies at this time. Please be aware of the additional safety concerns for summer events in Pennsylvania such as ticks, snakes, vegetation and poison ivy.
Individuals, groups, businesses or organizations with an interest in litter prevention that would like to help sponsor the Lens on Litter contest, please contact us at lensonlitter@prc.org (Anti-Litter Champion $1,000; Anti-Litter Advocate $500; Anti-Litter Supporter $250; Anti-Litterbug $100). Current sponsors-to-date include The Capaldi Family and Sheetz, Inc.
