The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) on Sunday instructed all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to remove Russian-made products from shelves as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine. Russian-made special order products also are no longer available.
Although some producers give their vodkas Russian-themed monikers and marketing because many consumers often associate vodka with Russia, few products carried by Fine Wine & Good Spirits are actually sourced from Russia. In fact, only two products stocked in stores — Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas — and about a half-dozen special order brands come from Russia.
“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”
The PLCB will not be restricting sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia, as doing so could unfairly and adversely impact those brands.
The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alc ohol producers, retailers and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups and licensees.
Taxes and store profits — totaling nearly $18.7 billion since the agency’s inception — are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances the state’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement and public safety initiatives, among other public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies and local municipalities across the state.
For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.