The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) are now accepting applications for the Historical & Archival Records Care (HARC) grant program. The application deadline is Aug. 1, 2023.
Funding is available to historical records repositories such as: historical societies; libraries; universities; local governments; and school districts for collections care, including surveying; inventorying; preserving; arranging, and describing historical records significant to Pennsylvania, as well as for records reformatting and equipment. Please note that works-of-art, textiles, artifacts and museum objects are not eligible.
Individual grants will be funded up to $5,000 with no match required. Collaborative grants will allow two organizations to apply jointly for up to $10,000 or three organizations to apply collaboratively for up to $15,000, no match required. Funding is provided by PHMC.
The HARC program is designed to improve the preservation of historically valuable original records.
Grants will be awarded based on a competitive review of the application by a sub-committee of the SHRAB.
Applicants are required to use the web-based electronic grant application process (eGrant). For grant program guidelines and eGrant application instructions, visit PHMC online at www.phmc.pa.gov and click on “Grants and Funding” under the “Preservation” tab on the top Navigation Bar. Click on the “Records Care Grants” navigation button to learn more about the program.
PHMC will hold a webinar at 10 a.m. May 16, and again at 2 p.m. on May 25, providing an overview of eligibility, guidelines and offering tips for a competitive proposal. Please see the grant announcement webpage or email Natasha Margulis (nmargulis@pa.gov) for registration information.
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.
The SHRAB operates under federal regulations governing the National Historical Publication and Records Commission (NHPRC) and serves as the central advisory body for historical records planning in the state.
