The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) are now accepting applications for the Historical & Archival Records Care (HARC) grant program. The application deadline is Aug. 1, 2023.

Funding is available to historical records repositories such as: historical societies; libraries; universities; local governments; and school districts for collections care, including surveying; inventorying; preserving; arranging, and describing historical records significant to Pennsylvania, as well as for records reformatting and equipment. Please note that works-of-art, textiles, artifacts and museum objects are not eligible.

