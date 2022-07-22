MIDDLETOWN, PA — Philadelphia attorney Wadud Ahmad was elected chair of the five-member PA Turnpike Commission (PTC) in a reorganization of the governing-body today. Ahmad, a founding partner in the Philadelphia law firm Ahmad Zaffarese LLC, was appointed to the PTC in September 2020.
“I am honored to have been chosen to serve as the PA Turnpike chair by my fellow Commissioners,” Ahmad said. “The PA Turnpike is a critical resource for the commonwealth, helping to drive our economy and ensuring the safe travel of 550,000 vehicles per day. As chair, I will continue the work already begun by the commission to rethink and reshape our organization to meet a rapidly changing industry and workforce.”
Ahmad, who previously worked as an assistant district attorney in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, served as vice chair of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, as an Advisory Committee member for PhilaPort (the Port of Philadelphia), and as a board member of the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority (PICA). He is a graduate of Temple University and Widener University School of Law.
“In this new role as Chair, integrity, teamwork, and the willingness to learn will continue to be the principals that guide my work,” Ahmad said. “I look forward to serving my fellow Pennsylvanians as best I can.”
Pittsburgh businessman William K. Lieberman was reelected vice chair of the PTC. In addition, former Pennsylvania Sen. Sean Logan attended his first meeting as a newly appointed Turnpike commissioner and was named secretary-treasurer in the reorganization. Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Yassmin Gramian of Chester County and businessman Pasquale T. (Pat) Deon Sr. of Bucks County continue to serve as PTC commissioners.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission was created by the state legislature in 1937 to construct, finance, operate and maintain the now 564-mile PA Turnpike, which first opened to traffic on Oct. 1, 1940. Four commissioners, appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate, plus the secretary of transportation, serve on the commission for four-year terms. Learn more at www.paturnpike.com.
