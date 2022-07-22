MIDDLETOWN, PA — Philadelphia attorney Wadud Ahmad was elected chair of the five-member PA Turnpike Commission (PTC) in a reorganization of the governing-body today. Ahmad, a founding partner in the Philadelphia law firm Ahmad Zaffarese LLC, was appointed to the PTC in September 2020.

“I am honored to have been chosen to serve as the PA Turnpike chair by my fellow Commissioners,” Ahmad said. “The PA Turnpike is a critical resource for the commonwealth, helping to drive our economy and ensuring the safe travel of 550,000 vehicles per day. As chair, I will continue the work already begun by the commission to rethink and reshape our organization to meet a rapidly changing industry and workforce.”

