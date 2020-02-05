Teri Henning, CEO of the Pennsylvania Homecare Association (PHA), issued the following statement in response to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget address.
“PHA remains supportive of Gov. Wolf’s efforts to protect vulnerable populations, including seniors and others receiving care in their homes and communities.
“In order to meaningfully improve the lives of and services provided to these tens of thousands of individuals across the Commonwealth, this year’s budget must include additional funding to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for personal assistance services.
“Pennsylvania’s direct care workers earn an average of $11.57 per hour. These caregivers are providing critical personal care services to individuals in their homes, in an effort to prevent unnecessary, more costly hospitalizations and nursing facility admissions. Their current hourly rates are simply not enough to recruit and retain a sufficient number of qualified caregivers.
“As the fifth-oldest population in the country, Pennsylvania has already seen the demand for home-based services increase tremendously, and the industry is bracing for a full-scale silver tsunami over the next decade. Home and community-based services must be adequately funded to ensure that our seniors and individuals with disabilities can continue to receive quality care in their homes and communities.
“Pennsylvania’s vulnerable populations more than deserve our support, and we must ensure that we not only meet, but exceed, our obligations to ensure that they are cared for with the dignity and respect that they deserve, in their homes, with their families and loved ones.”
The Pennsylvania Homecare Association is a statewide organization of nearly 700 homecare and hospice providers.
