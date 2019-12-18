A resolution recommending the state Department of Corrections provide identification badges for corrections officers was adopted by the House, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca announced this week.
Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, said in addition to serving as essential employees who are often called on to assist or intervene in a variety of emergency incidents, they also encounter daily risks while overseeing inmates.
H.R. 178 would recommend Pennsylvania join 32 other states in providing these badges to corrections officers. Having a standardized badge would quickly convey their status to emergency service providers, law enforcement personnel or others, Petrarca noted.
“The badges would provide additional protection for corrections officers when they intervene in a criminal situation, but also when they are asked to assist in emergency incidents with other law enforcement and emergency personnel,” Petrarca said in a news release.
The resolution passed unanimously in the House.
