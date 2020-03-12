Adelphoi Education, a nonprofit organization in Unity Township that provides treatment and services for at-risk youth, has been awarded a $24,510 grant for security and safety improvements at its facility, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca announced Wednesday.
Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, said Adelphoi Education was awarded the funds by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency at its quarterly commission meeting held this week.
“These funds will help Adelphoi Education in their ongoing efforts to keep their clients and staff safe, allowing them to focus on providing treatment, education and other services to at-risk youth in the community,” Petrarca said in a news release. “Adelphoi can use these funds in several ways, including safety and security training for staff, the purchase of security-related equipment, or any needed security or safety-related upgrades to their facility. These are the types of proactive investments I am proud to support as a commission member.”
The grant is provided through PCCD’s Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program following the passage of Act 83 of 2019. The act directs PCCD to administer grants to nonprofit organizations who have been or who are likely to be targets for hate crimes. Priority consideration for funding was given to organizations that indicated they — or their membership — were victims of a hate crime or had a credible hate-crime threat.
