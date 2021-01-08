HARRISBURG — Pennsylvanians in need of health insurance coverage for the new year must act quickly, as Jan. 15 marks the final deadline to select a plan for 2021 health coverage through the new state-based market, “Pennie.”
Pennsylvanians who are uninsured or have recently lost employer-sponsored coverage and are seeking health insurance for 2021 should visit pennie.com and enroll in a plan before Jan. 15 for coverage that begins February 2021.
In an effort to increase access, Pennie extended the 2021 Open Enrollment period to provide Pennsylvanians ample time to enroll in coverage. As a state-based marketplace, Pennie has the flexibility to make policy changes that differ from HealthCare.gov in order to better serve individuals and families across the Commonwealth.
Pennsylvanians can have peace of mind knowing the plans sold through Pennie fully cover: the COVID-19 test if patients are experiencing symptoms or have had an indication of exposure; treatment for the symptoms that develop due to COVID-19; and, the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pennie is the only source for financial assistance to help with monthly premium payments or out-of-pocket costs. Nearly nine out of 10 Pennie customers qualify for financial savings. Pennie also connects customers to free professional guidance. The Pennie call center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be reached at 1-844-844-8040. The call center will be open until midnight on Jan. 15.
Following Jan. 15, customers can enroll through Pennie if they experience a qualifying life event and are eligible to enter a special enrollment period. More information on special enrollment periods can be found at pennie.com.
