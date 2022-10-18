HARRISBURG – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman on Monday reminded Pennsylvanians that they have one week – until Oct. 24 – to register to vote in the November general election.

“All eligible Pennsylvanians who are not yet registered to vote can still register to make sure their voice is heard in the Nov. 8 general election, but they should act fast,” Chapman said. “They can register to vote, check the status of their registration and apply for a mail ballot online at vote.pa.gov.”

