HARRISBURG — Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2020, the Wolf Administration announced.
This assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which has delivered more than $6.8 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since the program’s inception in 1971.
Officials with the departments of Revenue and Aging are encouraging applicants of the program to take advantage of a new online filing option that will allow them to submit their applications electronically. Applicants should visit mypath.pa.gov to electronically submit their applications.
The Department of Revenue launched this online portal to make it easier for those who benefit from the program to submit their applications. Previously, all applicants were required to submit a paper application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.