HARRISBURG – As the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania prepares to celebrate its 300th anniversary, students across the state are invited to participate in the historic occasion by participating in an essay and coloring contest.
“Recognizing the crucial role that civics education plays in the public’s understating of the judiciary, we are excited to expand our 300th celebration efforts to involve students at all grade levels,” said Chief Justice Max Baer. “The members of the court and I look forward to hearing from students all across Pennsylvania about how they view the work and role of the court throughout our history.”
Both contests are free and open to Pennsylvania students including those in public, private, charter, cyber-charter or home school. The deadline for entries is May 6.
The coloring contest is open to all students ages 5-11 and will give young students the opportunity to create their own judge. After printing the cartoon judge cutouts, students can choose which judge they want to color and design using their creativity as their guide.
Students and parents are encouraged to submit photo entries on Twitter by tagging @PACourts and using #Supreme300, or by mail following the instructions outlined below.
The essay contest is open to all students in grades 3 through 12, with essays being judged on creativity, overall quality and adherence to the questions:
- Question (grades 3-5) – Why is the Pennsylvania Supreme Court important?
- Question (grades 6-12) – Which Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice inspires you and why?
Essay entries can be submitted by email to CommunicationsOffice@pacourts.us or by mail to:
AOPC Communications
c/o Stacey Witalec
601 Commonwealth Ave.
Harrisburg, Pa. 17106
If submitting by mail, entrants should include the following information on a separate piece of paper: full name, school name, city, state, phone number, email (if applicable), teacher name and teacher email (if applicable).
Entries in both contests will be judged by Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices, along with members of the Supreme Court 300th Celebration Committee. Winners will be announced and recognized by the court in May during its 300th anniversary celebration.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is the commonwealth’s highest court and the oldest appellate court in the nation. The Judiciary Act of 1722 created the Supreme Court as a permanent body with authority over both appeals and trials, although its roots go back to the provincial court established in 1684. The court has full administrative authority over all aspects of Pennsylvania’s judicial system and may also hear cases involving issues of immediate public importance arising in any court in the commonwealth. The commemoration will highlight the court’s unique role and how its decisions affect every Pennsylvanian.
Information about the history of the court, committee members and upcoming commemorative events is available here and will be shared via Facebook @PennsylvaniaCourts and Twitter @PACourts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.