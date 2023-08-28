HARRISBURG – Col. Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 50 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 167th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.

“These women and men completed one of the nation’s most comprehensive and intense basic training courses and are now prepared to join the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Paris. “The 167th Cadet Class exemplifies the academy’s commitment to excellence and will undoubtedly contribute to the continued safety and security of Pennsylvania.”

