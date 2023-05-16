Col. Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 49 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 166th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.
“The women and men of the 166th Cadet Class have completed one of the most intense and comprehensive basic training courses in the nation,” said Col. Paris. “They are now prepared to join the ranks of the long gray line which has provided the most professional law enforcement services to the citizens of Pennsylvania since 1905. As Gov. Shapiro has said, Pennsylvanians deserve to be safe and feel safe, and that is exactly what these young troopers will ensure happens.”
Five cadets received special awards and recognition during today’s ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County.
- Robert D. Bastian received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.
- Robert D. Bastian also received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications.
- Edward D. Svarchevsky received the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests.
- Cooper D. LeGuard received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class.
- Ryan J. Marcella received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training.
- John P. Matacic II received the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.
The new troopers will report to the following troops May 22:
Troop A: Robert D. Bastian and Cassidy N. Honkus.
Troop B: Trevor D. Hicks and Andrew C. Homyak.
Troop C: Nathan S. Barron, Bayden M. Davenport, Collin R. DeLattre, Ryan S. Good, John R. Herold, John P. Matacic II, Mitchell L. Lapp, Shon M. Seibert-Reed, Ryan D. VanTine and Salvador Zepeda III.
Troop E: Cooper D. LeGuard, Ryan J. Marcella and Justin M. Wehrli.
Troop F: Cody A. Fisher, Brock W. Port, Robert F. Smith and Kody K. Taylor.
Troop H: Kolten A. Conrad, Tanner L. Kresovich, Travis L. Lamereaux, John D. Lane, Justin R. McDonnell, Michael P. Posteraro Jr., Aaron D. Rahn, Emilio N. Rizzo Jr., Robert E. Valatka and Joshua M. Zukoski.
Troop J: Austin J. Billet, Kyle E. Connelly, Daniel R. Kornfeind, Kyle R. Munro and Takoda C. Perez.
Troop K: Maximilian J. Baptiste, Jason P. Eckman, Patrick S. Galvin, Jermaine J. Graham, Eduardo A. Lopez, Tyler R. Martin, Ryan M. Reeves, Scott A. Serpe, Edward D. Svarchevsky, Jared D. Widmer, Ryan A. Wolk and James J. Yezzo.
Troop L: Jacob W. Luckenbill
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.
