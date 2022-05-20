HARRISBURG – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 103 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 163rd to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.
“Being a trooper is a difficult undertaking,” Evanchick said. “It is sometimes only self-rewarding, many times perilous, and at all times demanding. It is not a job; it is a way of life.”
New troopers reporting May 23 to Troop A, Greensburg, are Monica M. Carl and Gordon C. Matson.
