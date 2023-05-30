HERSHEY – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and Dr. Robin Engel, senior vice president of the National Policing Institute, on Tuesday presented an analysis of data collected from all trooper-initiated traffic stops in 2022 across the commonwealth.

The data collection program is designed to identify patterns and trends in traffic stops and outcomes, and identify opportunities for improvement in policy, training and supervision. Engel is a leading academic in the field of criminal justice and criminology, with expertise in empirical assessments of police behavior, police use of force and police-community relations.

