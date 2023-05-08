Pennsylvania State Police and Governor Josh Shapiro Honor Fallen Troopers, Mark 118 Years

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks with the community. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) honored the sacrifice of the department’s fallen troopers at the site of a monument dedicated to those members. The memorial ceremony, attended by Gov. Shapiro and first lady Lori Shapiro at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey was held in conjunction with the department’s 118th anniversary.

The names of 103 members who died while serving the people of Pennsylvania were read aloud.

