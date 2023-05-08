Hershey — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) honored the sacrifice of the department’s fallen troopers today at the site of a monument dedicated to those members. The memorial ceremony, attended by Gov. Josh Shapiro and first lady Lori Shapiro at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey was held in conjunction with the department’s 118th anniversary.
The names of 103 members who died while serving the people of Pennsylvania were read aloud.
Trooper Monty Mitchell became the 103rd name added to the Memorial Wall. A 14-year veteran of the PSP, Trooper Mitchell was assigned to Troop C, DuBois, when he passed away as a result of an on-duty medical emergency on Feb. 8, 2021.
The ceremony included a moment of silence and a rifle salute.
“Our fallen troopers make the ultimate sacrifice for Pennsylvania – and it’s important that we take days like today to gather and honor their life in service – and to reaffirm that we never, ever forget,” said Gov. Shapiro. “The men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police go to work every single day to protect and serve our communities. Policing is a noble profession, and now more than ever, we need to have the backs of our police. That’s why my administration is working to make historic investments in our State Police. I am committed to ensuring our troopers and their families have the help and support they deserve from every corner of our commonwealth.”
“Each name engraved on the Memorial Wall is that of a member who gave their lives rather than swerve from the path of their duty,” said Col. Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Today, we remember the price they paid, as well as the sacrifice made by their families, to ensure their contributions are never forgotten.”
The Pennsylvania State Police was created by legislation signed into law by Gov. Samuel W. Pennypacker on May 2, 1905, becoming the first uniformed police organization of its kind in the United States.
Starting with just 228 men, the department has grown to an authorized complement of 4,740 enlisted women and men supported by more than 1,700 civilian employees. It is the 10th-largest police agency in the United States.
Visitors to the Pennsylvania State Police Academy are welcome to view the memorial wall and search a computer kiosk inside the building to learn more about each member who died in the line of duty.
